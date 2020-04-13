Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Trading Down 8.2%

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY)’s stock price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$13.01 and last traded at C$13.25, approximately 472,858 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 148,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.44.

The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.61, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.02.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (TSE:BPY.UN)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.