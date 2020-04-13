Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brooks Automation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,631.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 9.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 475.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

