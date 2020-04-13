BTIG Research Cuts Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $6.00

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SITM. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sitime from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sitime from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.17.

Get Sitime alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Sitime has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $316.73 million and a PE ratio of -33.38.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sitime will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sitime in the 4th quarter worth $5,584,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Sitime in the 4th quarter worth $4,463,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sitime in the 4th quarter worth $8,288,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sitime in the 4th quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sitime in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.