BTIG Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens reduced their target price on Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.66.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,780,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,354,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.27. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,846 shares of company stock worth $2,296,739 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,174,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 9.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 10.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 39.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

