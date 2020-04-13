Bytom (BTM) Hits Market Capitalization of $55.89 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $55.89 million and $11.23 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, CoinEgg, FCoin and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00602983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008532 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, HitBTC, CoinEgg, EXX, Huobi, BitMart, Gate.io, OTCBTC, CoinEx, LBank, OKEx, FCoin, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Neraex, CoinTiger, Bibox, RightBTC and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

