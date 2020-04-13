Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CAE from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC upgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price objective on CAE and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on CAE from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CAE from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of CAE stock traded down C$0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,592. CAE has a 52-week low of C$14.26 and a 52-week high of C$42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$923.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

