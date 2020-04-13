CAE (TSE:CAE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$43.00. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CAE from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James set a C$40.00 target price on CAE and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on CAE from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.63.

TSE CAE traded down C$0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting C$18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,942. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$14.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.00. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.31.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$923.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. Analysts expect that CAE will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

