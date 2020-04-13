Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesarstone from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Caesarstone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.23 million, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. Caesarstone has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $17.85.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $133.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Caesarstone by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Caesarstone by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Caesarstone by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.