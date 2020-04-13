Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CALM. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $39.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of -0.07.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 443.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

