Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.13.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. The company has a market cap of $404.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.24.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 98,060 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,559,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,160 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

