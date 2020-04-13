Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Camden National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Camden National has a payout ratio of 48.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camden National to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $32.78 on Monday. Camden National has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $497.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other Camden National news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $202,571.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

