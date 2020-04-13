Canaccord Genuity Lowers Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$35.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$51.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.42.

Shares of BEI.UN traded down C$1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$26.04. The company had a trading volume of 306,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,513. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.06. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.80 and a 12 month high of C$51.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.33.

In related news, Senior Officer Roberto Geremia sold 37,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.82, for a total value of C$1,106,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,696,039.90. Also, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at C$94,080.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

