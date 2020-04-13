Canaccord Genuity Lowers Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) to Hold

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$11.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.75.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.00 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.60 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.75 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

