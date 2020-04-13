Canaccord Genuity Trims Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Target Price to C$13.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSH.UN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded down C$0.55 on Monday, hitting C$9.07. 621,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,021. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,814.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.69.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director W. Brent Binions bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$152,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 103,825 shares in the company, valued at C$877,321.25.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

