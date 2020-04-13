Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 4.6% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.14. The stock had a trading volume of 917,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.