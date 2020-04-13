Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$335.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$380.00 to C$335.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$345.00 to C$322.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$353.00 to C$329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$357.00 to C$380.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$333.83.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down C$6.63 on Monday, hitting C$309.13. The stock had a trading volume of 118,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,220. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$311.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$318.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$252.00 and a twelve month high of C$365.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$288.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$788,560.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

