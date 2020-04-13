Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,013 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 56,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.8% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 43,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM traded down $4.04 on Monday, hitting $98.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,051,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,761,492. The stock has a market cap of $313.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.53.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.