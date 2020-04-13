Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,140 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,880,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 115,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Barclays began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.54.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.89. 4,892,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,924,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.