Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 18,015 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.91. 1,306,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529,677. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

