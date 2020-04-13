Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 318 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,894. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.25 and its 200-day moving average is $197.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

