Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 308,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,569 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,378,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.53 on Monday, hitting $58.49. 3,599,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,856,479. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.85. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.