Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 513,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,404 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF makes up 1.5% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $23,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of BATS:SMDV traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,832 shares. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2778 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

