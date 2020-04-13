Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 20.7% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.26. 4,231,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,802,696. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.48. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

