Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.26 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,976 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $13,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.92. 3,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,377. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46.

