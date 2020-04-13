Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $22.32 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,898 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.4% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $57.70. 1,613,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,253,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average of $57.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

