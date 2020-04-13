Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.84 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.06. 43,495,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,241,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

