Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,028 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.44. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,109. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80.

