Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,271 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 125.0% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.24. The company had a trading volume of 408,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,758,264. The company has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Argus cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

