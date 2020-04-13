Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163,848 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.0% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 47,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 340,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,767,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.18. 716,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,528,078. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

