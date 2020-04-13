Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,043 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $402,193,000 after buying an additional 3,213,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Nomura started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.82.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,018,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,571,488. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

