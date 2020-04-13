Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,828 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,828 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $19,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.63. 31,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,114. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.9467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

