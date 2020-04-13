Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,279 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 692,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,237,708,000 after buying an additional 236,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $504,354,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $201,473,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $195,630,000 after buying an additional 335,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

NSC traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.41. 47,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.05. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

