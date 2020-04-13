Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,213 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,213 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,545 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 210,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 25,632 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 87,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 51,879 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,477. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.