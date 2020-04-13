Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,024 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Duke Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.29. 187,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

