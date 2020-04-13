Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,107 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $327,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in General Mills by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,365,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,598 shares of company stock worth $3,976,376 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.18.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,631. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

