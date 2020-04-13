Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.35. 126,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,074. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $118.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.15.

