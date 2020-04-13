Cardano Price Tops $0.0323 (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $838.22 million and $85.71 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bitbns, Bithumb and Altcoin Trader. During the last week, Cardano has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005716 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019437 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.11 or 0.02339478 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008092 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00001029 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006297 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Gate.io, Cryptomate, OTCBTC, DragonEX, CoinFalcon, Bittrex, ZB.COM, Coinbe, Indodax, Binance, Bitbns, HitBTC, Cryptohub, LiteBit.eu, ABCC, Coinnest, Upbit, Huobi, Altcoin Trader, OKEx, Cryptopia and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.