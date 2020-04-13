Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CARR opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

