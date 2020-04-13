Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CARR. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

