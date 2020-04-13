Castle Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 37% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Castle has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a total market capitalization of $42,550.03 and $22.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00061972 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.01075818 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00247672 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001808 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 17,445,996 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.