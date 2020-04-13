Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Lowered to $107.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $10.44 on Monday, hitting $114.59. 3,239,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,478,590. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

