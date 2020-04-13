CCUniverse Reaches One Day Volume of $1,611.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $1,540.41 and approximately $1,611.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 53.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000299 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

