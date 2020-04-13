Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLRB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.13.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

