Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CELTF. ValuEngine upgraded Centamin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Centamin in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.54. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.01.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

