Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.59.

CNC traded down $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.20. 953,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,802,301. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock worth $3,470,063 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after buying an additional 7,128,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Centene by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,802,000 after buying an additional 4,418,509 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $265,482,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,880,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Centene by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,967 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

