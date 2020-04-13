CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CenterPoint is investing substantially to expand its operations to meet increasing utility demand. To this end, it is currently focused on improving infrastructure and reliability. It judiciously utilizes its funds in growth projects and at the same time preserves a stable financial position. CenterPoint Energy’s steady growth in customer count has primarily driven its performance over the last several quarters. However, a substantial portion of its operations are located along the gulf coast of the United States, a high-risk area with strong hurricane activity. This exposes the company’s utility plants to damage and expenditures associated with storm-related restoration. Moreover, high debt levels increase its vulnerability to adverse economic conditions. Shares CenterPoint Energy have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

CNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.86. 198,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,060,571. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.92. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,646,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,211,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,025,000 after acquiring an additional 991,107 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

