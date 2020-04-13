Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Trading Up 17.2%

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s stock price rose 17.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $2.08, approximately 70,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 504,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

CRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $142.01 million, a PE ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $71.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.