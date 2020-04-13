Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) rose 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.78, approximately 6,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 164,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

CERC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $148.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Cerecor Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,951,219 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $32,670.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,147,876 shares of company stock worth $9,958,879. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERC. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 58,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cerecor by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

