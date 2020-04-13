Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock Price Up 19.3%

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) was up 19.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $9.64, approximately 80,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,340,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

CEMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $143.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.