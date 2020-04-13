Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Trading 8.3% Higher

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.08, approximately 47,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 547,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 762,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

